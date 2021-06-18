Loe Lee

Pixelmator Pro: "Creatures of Hope"

Pixelmator Pro: "Creatures of Hope" character ghibli chinatown asianamerican newyorkcity photoillustration photomontage editorial illustration childrens illustration procreate illustration
Pixelmator Pro: "Creatures of Hope" character ghibli chinatown asianamerican newyorkcity photoillustration photomontage editorial illustration childrens illustration procreate illustration
Creature in the sky made for Pixelmator Pro in their Pixelmator program. Photo taken in Chinatown NYC.

Follow my journey ✨:
Instagram | Portfolio | Behance

