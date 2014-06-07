Salah Sibaï

Transdraft Logomark

Salah Sibaï
Salah Sibaï
  • Save
Transdraft Logomark logo design graphic branding geometric pattern japanese translate service web application translators
Download color palette

Transdraft is a japanese web application targeted towards freelance translators. The app allows translators to easily manage translation jobs, complete translations more efficiently, and easily send translations to the client.

More on my Behance account.

Salah Sibaï
Salah Sibaï

More by Salah Sibaï

View profile
    • Like