Bohdan Harbaruk

Xposure – Logo Design

Bohdan Harbaruk
Bohdan Harbaruk
Hire Me
  • Save
Xposure – Logo Design design dynamic connection artist dark colors icon startup x music branding mark logotype logo
Xposure – Logo Design design dynamic connection artist dark colors icon startup x music branding mark logotype logo
Download color palette
  1. xposure-X-logo-by-Bohdan_Harbaruk.png
  2. xposure-X-logo-by-brandforma.png

Logo for a startup in the music industry. A platform that connects aspiring artists to send their music to established famous artists for feedback.

Need a simple and memorable logo? Let's work together!
✉️ harbaruk@gmail.com

Bohdan Harbaruk
Bohdan Harbaruk
logo designer focused on unique, simple & timeless solutions
Hire Me

More by Bohdan Harbaruk

View profile
    • Like