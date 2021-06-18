Codebridge Technology, Inc.

[E-commerce] UI/UX responsive design for clothes niche website

Codebridge Technology, Inc.
Codebridge Technology, Inc.
Hire Me
  • Save
[E-commerce] UI/UX responsive design for clothes niche website illustration design website minimal figma app design ui ux prototype
[E-commerce] UI/UX responsive design for clothes niche website illustration design website minimal figma app design ui ux prototype
Download color palette
  1. Shot 3.png
  2. Shot 2.png

The project's goal was to design the pages of the e-commerce website. The client provided the first page, other data, and his ideas for the website. The client was looking for a neutral, clean, and elegant design concept because he didn't want the website's color to steal attention from the products. He preferred a color-less styled design.

We redesigned the first page to be more user-friendly, comfortable for use, and structured. Also, we created other pages and mobile versions of the website.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Codebridge Technology, Inc.
Codebridge Technology, Inc.
Crafting your success
Hire Me

More by Codebridge Technology, Inc.

View profile
    • Like