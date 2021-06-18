[E-commerce] UI/UX responsive design for clothes niche website

The project's goal was to design the pages of the e-commerce website. The client provided the first page, other data, and his ideas for the website. The client was looking for a neutral, clean, and elegant design concept because he didn't want the website's color to steal attention from the products. He preferred a color-less styled design.



We redesigned the first page to be more user-friendly, comfortable for use, and structured. Also, we created other pages and mobile versions of the website.