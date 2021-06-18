Ahmed Hemel

Corporate business flyer design

Ahmed Hemel
Ahmed Hemel
  • Save
Corporate business flyer design template postcard poster catalog real estate design modern business corporate minimal creative booklet magazine leaflet brochure flyer design flyer branding graphic design print design
Download color palette

This flyer design is my own work.
I made this design from my own thoughts.
I hope to get some compliments from you.

if you need any kind of graphic design, please contact me.

Email: ahmedhemel.ah@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +8801936560030

Ahmed Hemel
Ahmed Hemel

More by Ahmed Hemel

View profile
    • Like