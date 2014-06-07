Android News Reader

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is a mock-up for a news reader app for Android that was never completed.
This image was also one of my first tries at creating animations showcasing how the app would work. It's far from perfect, but I do think I did all right for a beginner.
Any suggestions on how to reduce dithering when exporting as a GIF file?