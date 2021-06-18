Holly King

Don't lock it away

secret communication speech emotion feelings mental health awareness mental health
I created this design for Mental Health Awareness week 2021 - to remind people that you should never feel like you have to lock things away.

If you're struggling, because of anything - or nothing, speak about how you're feeling. Starting the conversation can be the hardest part but always know that someone wants to listen.

