Good for Sale
Dennis Cortés

New Music Astra Out Now

Dennis Cortés
Dennis Cortés
  • Save
New Music Astra Out Now record ui uiux product design design galaxy space cover producer musician samples beats lofi beats lofi music vinyl artwork album
New Music Astra Out Now record ui uiux product design design galaxy space cover producer musician samples beats lofi beats lofi music vinyl artwork album
Download color palette
  1. astra-jewelcase.png
  2. astra-record-sleeve-solid.png

Astra

Price
$0.99
Buy now
Available on cordio.bandcamp.com
Good for sale
Astra
$0.99
Buy now

I released some new music today 💿

New single called "Astra" by @cordiofm out now on all streaming platforms! Album artwork made by yours truly. As always, great music to have on when you're working 🎧

Search for it on platforms or find a direct link below!

Stream Astra →
View Astra on Bandcamp →

Dennis Cortés
Dennis Cortés
Designer that codes, teaches, and makes music

More by Dennis Cortés

View profile
    • Like