Digital reinvention and vibrant customer experience - that’s what we strived for when working on Mobile app banking for ProCredit Bank Georgia. False modesty aside, we strived - we delivered. With in-depth research, business analysis, UX/UI design, front-end development, and QA testing we entirely reinvented the bank’s online presence.
Deliverables:
• Contactless account registration enables new users to create bank accounts with Video Identification tools, and, therefore, reducing the need to visit the branch.
• Smart login for the existing clients via four-digit passcode or Touch/Face ID. The option the user gets depends on the operating system and the smartphone’s capabilities.
• Fast transfers & payments with separated repeated (automatic) transactions and those requiring manual completion. Now, prefilled transfers appear as cards with a horizontal scroll on top of the screen, while new transactions can be handled separately.
• Payments automatization by setting dates and frequency to remind users about paying for their regular services.
EKATERINE BEGIASHVILI - Electronic Banking Services Senior Specialist "The solution offered by Artkai has given us an entirely new space that is up-to-date, secure, fast, simple, and which our customers appreciate very much. We highly recommend Artkai as a development partner for any banking and fintech solution."
