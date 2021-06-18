Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dennis Pasyuk
unfold

Nvidia Logo Redesign

Dennis Pasyuk
unfold
Dennis Pasyuk for unfold
Hire Us
  • Save
Nvidia Logo Redesign clean gaming mark minimal nvidia figma brand identity exploration branding brand logo
Nvidia Logo Redesign clean gaming mark minimal nvidia figma brand identity exploration branding brand logo
Nvidia Logo Redesign clean gaming mark minimal nvidia figma brand identity exploration branding brand logo
Nvidia Logo Redesign clean gaming mark minimal nvidia figma brand identity exploration branding brand logo
Download color palette
  1. 2.png
  2. Comparison.png
  3. 3.png
  4. Frame 3.png

Happy Friday. Had a idea of redesigning Nvidia's logomark. I've always felt that their current was rather strange. What do y'all think?

unfold
unfold
We create delightful experiences for brands like yours.
Hire Us

More by unfold

View profile
    • Like