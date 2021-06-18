🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey dribbblers 🔥,
Here's my clubhouse concept exploration with something different.
Did you notice??
POV: What if you don't want to talk during a clubhouse call but just notify that you're there and won't be able to talk... Yeah i know that's what the ✋ emoji does but emoji's doesn't speak it all.
Thereby Adding a "Thoughts" input field.
-----------
I hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😇.