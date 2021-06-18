Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Clubhouse Concept

Clubhouse Concept clubhouse app twitter spaces speak spaces minimal app minimalist mobile voice chat chat club clubhouse app design flat concept figma ui design clean
Hey dribbblers 🔥,

Here's my clubhouse concept exploration with something different.
Did you notice??

POV: What if you don't want to talk during a clubhouse call but just notify that you're there and won't be able to talk... Yeah i know that's what the ✋ emoji does but emoji's doesn't speak it all.
Thereby Adding a "Thoughts" input field.

-----------

I hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😇.

