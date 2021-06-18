Hey dribbblers 🔥,

Here's my clubhouse concept exploration with something different.

Did you notice??

POV: What if you don't want to talk during a clubhouse call but just notify that you're there and won't be able to talk... Yeah i know that's what the ✋ emoji does but emoji's doesn't speak it all.

Thereby Adding a "Thoughts" input field.

-----------

I hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😇.