G | Gaslighting | Día 7 #CreativeSelfCare

G | Gaslighting | Día 7 #CreativeSelfCare illustration design branding gaslighting creative creative self care mental health logotype logo
http://instagram.com/imyanez

Hoy hablé de algo personal que creo debe visibilizarse. El gaslighting y cualquier forma de abuso emocional es violencia, and you deserve better.

Más en Medium: https://imyanez.medium.com/g-gaslighting-d%C3%ADa-7-creativeselfcare-2193a2d3e656

Gabriela Yanez

