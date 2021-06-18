Kishor H K

🍅Tomato the Concept Food Delivery App...

app ui design app design
I just want users to know the average time the restaurant takes to deliver the food, and a favorites button to add the restaurant and also the food.

🤗Would be super excited to hear Suggestions & Feedbacks welcome.

The logo Symbolizes the Letter T and also a Bowl to represent food😊.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
