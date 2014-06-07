Sergio Alvarez

Maya Angeloy odyssey.js map

Sergio Alvarez
Sergio Alvarez
  • Save
Maya Angeloy odyssey.js map map js
Download color palette

First map using Oddysey.js. Cannot imagine a better story to illustrate today - http://saleiva.github.io/MayaAngelouMap

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2014
Sergio Alvarez
Sergio Alvarez

More by Sergio Alvarez

View profile
    • Like