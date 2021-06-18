🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
As part of #36DaysofType I created a theme of letters that depicted flora & fauna in a fun, vibrant and textured style. The project was great fun and I found with this style of illustration I could create a wide variety of colourful combinations that tied together using consistent shapes and layouts.
You can find me by visiting:
📩 jgunnsdesign@gmail.com
🌐 www.jackgunns.com
@gunns_designs
