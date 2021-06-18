Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Євген Резніченко

🚛 Редизайн сайту вантажоперевізника

Покращена зручність використання, додана послідовность до розташування блоків та відрегульовані деякі частини інтерфейсу.

Прототипи:
- компьютерний — https://bit.ly/3zBIKXW
- мобільний — https://bit.ly/3zDGVcU

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Євген Резніченко
Євген Резніченко

