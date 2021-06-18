Mohammed Lekhlifi

Book Cover Design (Gratitude Journal)

Mohammed Lekhlifi
Mohammed Lekhlifi
  • Save
Book Cover Design (Gratitude Journal) books gratitude journal children kids book illustration design book cover design book cover amazon kdp kdp cover kdp
Download color palette

Book cover which I did design for a client for his kids gratitude journal

Don't forget to hit [L] if you like it! ❤
Contact me at ==> lekhlifi51@gmail.com

Mohammed Lekhlifi
Mohammed Lekhlifi

More by Mohammed Lekhlifi

View profile
    • Like