S1000D | Code and Pixels Interactive Technologies P

s1000d
S1000d is Not an IETM. It’s an IETP Interactive electronic Technical Publication and it is not as per JSG 0852:2001 standards. If your RFQ/Scope says IETM as per S1000D AND also JSG 0852:2001 Then ask your client to edit the specifications.

https://www.codeandpixels.net/interactive-electronic-technical-manual-services-levels

