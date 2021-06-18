Aleksander Sukiasov

ANOUKI Logotype

Aleksander Sukiasov
Aleksander Sukiasov
  • Save
ANOUKI Logotype grotesque fashion logo branding
Download color palette

ANOUKI Logotype

Studio: Ten Waffle Studio
Designer: Aleksander Sukiasov

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Aleksander Sukiasov
Aleksander Sukiasov

More by Aleksander Sukiasov

View profile
    • Like