Greek Gods, Poseidon Logo

Greek Gods, Poseidon Logo olympic badge shield illustration foiling blue foil greek god of the sea sea ocean poseidon goddess greek gods greek god logomark logo mark logodesign logo branding brand identity
Part of a set of logos inspired by the Greek Gods. This depicts Poseidon, God of the Sea symbols in a badge design. A trident and waves have been incorporated into the logo.

