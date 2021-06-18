Fintech App

Intishib
Hi there Dribbblers 👋!

I hope everyone is safe and sound.
Here is another shot. I have been working on the Fintech mobile App.

CarbonTeq built a mobile app that’s a marketplace for small businesses to connect with advocates and investors around the country (USA). We built the app as a crowdfunding portal, letting people sign up, make investments, and collect payments. The product needed to be SEC & FINRA compliant.

