Fintech App

CarbonTeq built a mobile app that’s a marketplace for small businesses to connect with advocates and investors around the country (USA). We built the app as a crowdfunding portal, letting people sign up, make investments, and collect payments. The product needed to be SEC & FINRA compliant.

