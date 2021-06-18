Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI 003 - Landing Page

Daily UI 003 - Landing Page branding design ui app ux
A landing page concept for a meditation school website. The colors and minimal content are meant to convey a sense of excitement for the beginning of a new journey.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
