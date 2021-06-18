˗ˏˋ𝑨𝑶𝑲𝑼𝑹𝑨 ⛲˖°✧

Funko POP! Luca Paguro & Alberto Scorfano Vinyl Figures

Funko POP! Luca Paguro & Alberto Scorfano Vinyl Figures funko swimming motion graphics adventure water disney plus pixar italian italy underwater boys merman animation children illustration children kids kawaii cute disney luca
  1. luca.mp4
  2. lucax.jpg

𝘈𝘭𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘮𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘦 𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘭𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘳 '𝘓𝘜𝘊𝘈': "𝑪𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒊 𝑩𝒚 𝒀𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝑵𝒂𝒎𝒆". 🤣

🧜🏼‍♂️🧜🏼‍♂️🌊🍨🐟✨˖°✧

