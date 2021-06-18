🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi guys!
Today we would like to present you one of the illustrations that we prepared for the Axis Labs project.
Axis Labs is an agency that is engaged in consulting and development of projects on the blockchain of any complexity. Range of services: from design to launching a startup on ICO.