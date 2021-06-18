Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Clara Lundborg

Tenant app

Clara Lundborg
Clara Lundborg
  • Save
Tenant app rental home house renting rent landlord gradient tenant ui challange app ux ui design ux design ui design daily ui
Download color palette

Another UI challange! An app for finding and contacting tenants ✌️

Clara Lundborg
Clara Lundborg

More by Clara Lundborg

View profile
    • Like