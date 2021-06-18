Cart Summary

Hello everybody!

This hot Friday, I would like to share my next experience of creating an online shopping cart.

The challenge was to take into account the following factors:

☑️ Client address

☑️ Shipping cost information

☑️ Information on delivery times

☑️ Choosing a payment method

☑️ Confirmation of conditions

☑️ Order button

☑️ List of added products with variable quantity

☑️ Final Price + Subject to Availability Discount

☑️ Ability to delete an item

What do you think?

If you liked my work, press L😉