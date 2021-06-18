Cart Summary

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Siarhei Burakouski

Hello everybody!
This hot Friday, I would like to share my next experience of creating an online shopping cart.
The challenge was to take into account the following factors:
☑️ Client address
☑️ Shipping cost information
☑️ Information on delivery times
☑️ Choosing a payment method
☑️ Confirmation of conditions
☑️ Order button
☑️ List of added products with variable quantity
☑️ Final Price + Subject to Availability Discount
☑️ Ability to delete an item

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
