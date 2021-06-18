Cart Summary

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everybody!
This hot Friday, I would like to share my next experience of creating an online shopping cart.
The challenge was to take into account the following factors:
☑️ Client address
☑️ Shipping cost information
☑️ Information on delivery times
☑️ Choosing a payment method
☑️ Confirmation of conditions
☑️ Order button
☑️ List of added products with variable quantity
☑️ Final Price + Subject to Availability Discount
☑️ Ability to delete an item
What do you think?
If you liked my work, press L😉