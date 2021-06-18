C&M™ Global Broker Engineering Branding

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
【Scope】
–– Global Language, print applications, web site, css adaptation, activation graphics, editorial design, basic stationery, email marketing activations and social media contents.
グローバル言語、印刷アプリケーション、Webサイト、CSSの適応、アクティベーショングラフィック、エディトリアルデザイン、基本的な文房具、Eメールマーケティングのアクティベーション、ソーシャルメディアコンテンツ。
全球语言，打印应用程序，网站，CSS适应，激活图形，编辑设计，基本文具，电子邮件营销激活和社交媒体内容。
↓
Project Concept
「rhythm - リズム - 韵律」
Way of happening and alternate a series of things (movements, palpitations, events, etc.) that are repeated periodically in a certain interval of time.
一連のイベント（動き、イベントなど）を特定の時間間隔で定期的に繰り返す。
以特定时间间隔周期性地重复一系列事件（运动，事件等）。
Full project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/81208735/C-M-Global-Broker-Engineering-Digital-Branding