C&M™ Global Broker Engineering Branding

【Scope】

–– Global Language, print applications, web site, css adaptation, activation graphics, editorial design, basic stationery, email marketing activations and social media contents.

グローバル言語、印刷アプリケーション、Webサイト、CSSの適応、アクティベーショングラフィック、エディトリアルデザイン、基本的な文房具、Eメールマーケティングのアクティベーション、ソーシャルメディアコンテンツ。

全球语言，打印应用程序，网站，CSS适应，激活图形，编辑设计，基本文具，电子邮件营销激活和社交媒体内容。

↓

Project Concept

「rhythm - リズム - 韵律」

Way of happening and alternate a series of things (movements, palpitations, events, etc.) that are repeated periodically in a certain interval of time.

一連のイベント（動き、イベントなど）を特定の時間間隔で定期的に繰り返す。

以特定时间间隔周期性地重复一系列事件（运动，事件等）。

Full project:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/81208735/C-M-Global-Broker-Engineering-Digital-Branding