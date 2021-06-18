h3l Branding Agency

C&M™ Global Broker Engineering Branding

C&M™ Global Broker Engineering Branding graphic design brandingart conceptual uxdesign uidesign smart digital app logistics shipment platform engineering
【Scope】
–– Global Language, print applications, web site, css adaptation, activation graphics, editorial design, basic stationery, email marketing activations and social media contents.
グローバル言語、印刷アプリケーション、Webサイト、CSSの適応、アクティベーショングラフィック、エディトリアルデザイン、基本的な文房具、Eメールマーケティングのアクティベーション、ソーシャルメディアコンテンツ。
全球语言，打印应用程序，网站，CSS适应，激活图形，编辑设计，基本文具，电子邮件营销激活和社交媒体内容。

Project Concept
「rhythm - リズム - 韵律」
Way of happening and alternate a series of things (movements, palpitations, events, etc.) that are repeated periodically in a certain interval of time.
一連のイベント（動き、イベントなど）を特定の時間間隔で定期的に繰り返す。
以特定时间间隔周期性地重复一系列事件（运动，事件等）。

Full project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/81208735/C-M-Global-Broker-Engineering-Digital-Branding

