The Infinite Canvas

Footer (The Infinite Canvas)

The Infinite Canvas
The Infinite Canvas
Footer (The Infinite Canvas)
Though our website is not live yet, we would like to share its footer design.

Stay tuned for the whole design soon.

Please drop your feedback so that we can improve in our
quest to make products timeless.

Thanks a ton for dropping by!

If you like this, I recommend to check out our Instagram channel for UX tips.
Instagram - https://lnkd.in/dEkTvPn

🚀 If you are looking for a design agency that can build your product in a month -> 👉 Send us an email to hello@theinfinitecanvas.com and let's discuss your ideas.

The Infinite Canvas
The Infinite Canvas
Product Design. Brand Design. Webflow Dev. @fastspeed
