Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Susanna

Chillreader: Mobile App

Susanna
Susanna
  • Save
Chillreader: Mobile App mobile app book reading library minimal clean logo illustration ux ui flat figma design
Download color palette

Hi 👋
This is my version of Chillreader Mobile App.
Hope you like it, and I would love to see your thoughts :)

Susanna
Susanna

More by Susanna

View profile
    • Like