Barbecue Corner Tutorial

Barbecue Corner Tutorial garden summer tutorial lowpoly diorama isometric render blender illustration 3d
New process video on modeling and texturing the summer barbecue garden diorama in Blender 2.93 is out now!
https://youtu.be/8ggaBVhil6c

If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.
You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)

Learn 3D illustration! | Instagram | YouTube Channel

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Designer and 3D Illustrator. Teaching at Polygon Runway
