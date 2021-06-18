Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lauren Thoeny

Wren House Brewing Co Logo

Lauren Thoeny
Lauren Thoeny
  • Save
Wren House Brewing Co Logo branding package design logo beer label branding design vector illustration
Wren House Brewing Co Logo branding package design logo beer label branding design vector illustration
Wren House Brewing Co Logo branding package design logo beer label branding design vector illustration
Download color palette
  1. Wren-Logo.png
  2. Wren-Logo3.png
  3. Wren-Logo2.png

2020 Logo Update : Full Script and San Serif Options

Lauren Thoeny
Lauren Thoeny
Design, illustration and letterpress

More by Lauren Thoeny

View profile
    • Like