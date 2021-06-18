Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Antor Paul

Loop || Fintech App Exploration

Antor Paul
Antor Paul
Loop || Fintech App Exploration budget management finance management 2021 trend 2021 wallet app design finance app banking ios app product design product banking app wallet app wallet finance ios illustration colorful typography clean ui ui design
  1. Loop __ Dribbble Shot.jpg
  2. Loop App Mockup for Dribbble 2.jpg
  3. Loop App Mockup for Dribbble 3.jpg
  4. Loop App Mockup for Dribbble 4.jpg

Loop || Digital Wallet App UI Kit

Price
$39
Available on UI8
Good for sale
Loop || Digital Wallet App UI Kit

Hello Creative folks 😊

Final touch for Loop. Here is sneak peeks of the App.

View Case Study ||
Buy Now

Feel free to critic about this work. I really appreciate that.

Have any project?
Drop your words here: antorpaulraj33@gmail.com

Follow me here
Uplabs || Instagram || Behance || UI8

Thanks for Scrolling!!

Loop __ Dribbble Shot.jpg
6 MB
Antor Paul
Antor Paul
I create experience and interfaces for human.
