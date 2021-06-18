Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Audio splitter app (hackathon 2021)

It is nice to share with you a new shot again after a break. Hope you like it.

This app concept was made in an in-house hackathon after WWDC2021. Our team tried new functions of ML core to create a splitter of audio file on different tracks.

