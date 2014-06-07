Curious Pod

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I opened a company in Estonia, called CuriousPod. This is the first attempt to a logo or an icon. I like it.
What you guys think?
Don't forget to check @2x for real pixels.
Worth saying that I was highly inspired in some works of fellow Dribbbler's, but sadly I can't remember which ones :/ If you guys know, please, let me know so I can give credit.
