Curious Pod

Curious Pod world curious pod icon illustration earth space smoke
I opened a company in Estonia, called CuriousPod. This is the first attempt to a logo or an icon. I like it.

What you guys think?

Don't forget to check @2x for real pixels.

Worth saying that I was highly inspired in some works of fellow Dribbbler's, but sadly I can't remember which ones :/ If you guys know, please, let me know so I can give credit.

Posted on Jun 7, 2014
