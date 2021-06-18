Codesign

Fintech App UI Concept

Codesign
Codesign
Hire Me
  • Save
Fintech App UI Concept illustration branding logo ui mobile app app design uiux uidesign mobile ui design
Fintech App UI Concept illustration branding logo ui mobile app app design uiux uidesign mobile ui design
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble 9.2.png
  2. Dribbble 9.1.png

All your cards in one place! Check out our take on a fintech app that lets users manage their cards and transactions.

Let us know your thoughts!

Codesign
Codesign
Digital design team for smart interfaces & delightful brands
Hire Me

More by Codesign

View profile
    • Like