Soviet Design. Red Wealth: homepage (third version)

This is the third version of the design of the homepage promo for the exhibition "Soviet Design" at the Brussels Design Museum.

This version is dedicated to mosaic images, which were also popular in the USSR. Colorful mosaic images decorated not only houses, but also the walls of palaces of culture, factories, universities and government buildings.

At the exhibition everyone can get acquainted with the way of life of people in the USSR and feel the spirit of that time.