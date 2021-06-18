Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tom Bates

USPS Logo and Badge

I think it's really important to create for fun.

1) It feels good doing it
2) It allows you to explore something on your own time
3) It's a great way to showcase new ideas

In my free time this week, I had an eagle floating around in my head that I had to get out in Illustrator.

It felt like the perfect opportunity to tackle a rebranding concept for USPS

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
