USPS Logo and Badge

I think it's really important to create for fun.
1) It feels good doing it
2) It allows you to explore something on your own time
3) It's a great way to showcase new ideas
In my free time this week, I had an eagle floating around in my head that I had to get out in Illustrator.
It felt like the perfect opportunity to tackle a rebranding concept for USPS