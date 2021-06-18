Untact Self-Service Fast Food Restaurant

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi, actually we are not in a good situation at all because covid-19 cases spiked again Indonesia (one of my family and a couple of friends & colleague got infected) so hope you’re doing well. Just want to share one of my first illustration for micro stock project, An illustration showing a customer in a self-service restaurant with health protocol and computerized system. Maybe this illustration open new path in my career~
