Calculator @ the unnamed OS

Most of the default calculators are weird. The normal mode usually doesn't have anything more that just +-*/ and to get a square root you have to enter the engineer mode which is absolutely full of weird stuff (also in an odd order). And I am here to add to this story XD

Jokes aside, I designed this one with just me using this in mind. I think for a better button placement I would have to ask different people how they feel about calculators or look up actual calculators for reference.

(this is actually how I design the entire time (yes, cringe))