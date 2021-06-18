Fitness studio website - Integral

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello world!
Here is the main screen from my latest work on the fitness studio website design. Integral is a fitness studio whose philosophy lies in a holistic approach to movement without compromising one's physical or mental health.
Press "L" if you like it!
I am also open to new projects, you can contact me at
frenzymaria@gmail.com
Behance I Instagram I Website