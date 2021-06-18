Maria Frenzy

Fitness studio website - Integral

Fitness studio website - Integral interfacedesign interaction design stretching gym pilates yoga sport fitness ui ux interface ecommerce website ui web
Here is the main screen from my latest work on the fitness studio website design. Integral is a fitness studio whose philosophy lies in a holistic approach to movement without compromising one's physical or mental health.

