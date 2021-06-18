Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Beer labels for By The Horns Brewing

Beer labels for By The Horns Brewing illustration and design label design beer can beer labels artist branding typography drawing graphic design illustrator design illustration
  1. BTH_CANS-02.png
  2. BTH_CANS-03.png
  3. BTH_CANS-01.png

A series of illustrations and labels for new friends By The Horns Brewing Co

The intention here was to find a balance of having a clean aesthetic with an illustration that was just interesting enough to catch your eye for a moment or 2, without over powering everything else.

