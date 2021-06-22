Alysia Patronas

Journey - Space Travel Concept

Hey Dribbble! ✌️

This is a quick UI project exploring a concept for a space travel agency on desktop. The colors of the cosmos inspired this style. Would love any feedback in the comments or Press "L" to if you liked it.

Excited to share more work with you! Thanks!

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
