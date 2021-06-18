Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Baleine – Slab Serif Font

Baleine – Slab Serif Font
Slab Serif Font. Baleine is vintage, elegant font with 4 weights, ligatures and multilingual support. It’s a very versatile font that works great in large and small sizes.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
