Uphold Solution

21 Day Challenge

Uphold Solution
Uphold Solution
  • Save
21 Day Challenge design app ux ui illustration pro graphic design
Download color palette

Hello Creative People 😊,

Today we are very excited to share one of our latest work on "21 day Challenge" Design Trend Creators Landing Page.

Create your ideal life with life changing habits.

It is estimated that it takes people 21 days to form a new habit. So it’s a perfect amount of time to change or introduce something new in your life. Choose the best challenge for you and do it for 21 days and you’re going to see how the habit becomes part of your lifestyle day by day.

Hope you like it.
Thanks for your time and have a good day!

Available for new projects! Let's have a talk:
info@upholdsolution.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Uphold Solution
Uphold Solution

More by Uphold Solution

View profile
    • Like