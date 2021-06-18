Lars Poort

Puurbij5 logo design

colors clean identity minimal typography design earth health branding logo
Puurbij5 asked me to redesign their existing logo, and this is the result!

Puurbij5 strives to respect your skin and health. Together with you, they will help to find the balance between how you look and how you feel.

Thanks for working with me! 🙌🏼

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
