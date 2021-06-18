Rouen a perfectly carved e-learning WordPress theme decorated with beautiful features. Rouen will provide you the seamless experience to have perfect engagement with students and instructors. We are glad to say that Rouen is the perfect theme because it is adorned with plugins that help you to have a learning management system, digital sales, and most importantly everything is done with perfect SEO.

Main Features:

Creative Home Demos

LearnPress Courses

Drag & Drop Course Shortcode

Selling Courses From The Website

Easy Rate For Each Course

Selling Courses With Lot Of Ways

Events Calendar

Event Management

Event Details

Pre-defined Inner Pages

Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option

Unlimited Options

Elementor Page Builder

WooCommerce

Contact Form 7

WPML

Mail Chimp

Advanced Theme Options

Fast & Friendly Support

One Click Demo Install

Translation Ready

Features:

Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer

Lot’s of Shortcodes are available

SEO Optimized

Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts

Advanced Typography

Google Map

FontAwesome & Line Icons

Child Theme

Browser Compatible

Lifetime Updates

Documentation

Video Tutorials

Download Rouen – An E-learning Education WordPress Theme