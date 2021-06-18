Trending designs to inspire you
Rouen a perfectly carved e-learning WordPress theme decorated with beautiful features. Rouen will provide you the seamless experience to have perfect engagement with students and instructors. We are glad to say that Rouen is the perfect theme because it is adorned with plugins that help you to have a learning management system, digital sales, and most importantly everything is done with perfect SEO.
Main Features:
Creative Home Demos
LearnPress Courses
Drag & Drop Course Shortcode
Selling Courses From The Website
Easy Rate For Each Course
Selling Courses With Lot Of Ways
Events Calendar
Event Management
Event Details
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
Elementor Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
WPML
Mail Chimp
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready
Features:
Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials
Download Rouen – An E-learning Education WordPress Theme