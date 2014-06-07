Ben Cousin

Navette Bassin, Landing page

Ben Cousin
Ben Cousin
  • Save
Navette Bassin, Landing page light flat boat responsive webdesign web
Download color palette

Landing page for a taxi-boat booking service, mainly mobile oriented (website, not an app).
I wanted to put the focus on the call-to-action button, painting in a contrasted yellow color on a blue background, and adding more effect with the angle leading to it.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2014
Ben Cousin
Ben Cousin

More by Ben Cousin

View profile
    • Like