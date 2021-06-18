[Responsive web design] UI/UX for advertising platform

Softcare is a website created for entrepreneurs and their business goals.

The main idea was to create an intelligent advertising platform that helps automate marketing needs.

We achieved the Website goals by completing 7 pages with all necessary sections for end customers describing the functionality and pros of using this advertising platform.

Since the target audience of this website is people who are interested in current trends in the world of media, the visual solution was to use a minimalist color scheme with 3D objects.

As a result, the customer received more visitors for orders through this site.