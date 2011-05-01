Kyle A Koch

Thinking Chair: manufacturing begins in June

Kyle A Koch
Kyle A Koch
  • Save
Thinking Chair: manufacturing begins in June thinking chair birch plywood canvas cushion id product daap uc beige solidworks photoview evernote
Download color palette

With the corrugate chair complete, final design work on the wood version of the thinking chair can begin...

On a side note, it's nice to have a working computer for modeling and rendering.

Kyle A Koch
Kyle A Koch

More by Kyle A Koch

View profile
    • Like