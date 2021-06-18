Mockup Den

Free kraft Paper Logo Mockup PSD Template

Free kraft Paper Logo Mockup PSD Template
Today’s freebie mockup is a classic and stylish overlaying kraft paper logo mockup that is fully editable in a high-quality PSD file. This logo mockup was created on a white light color paper that was placed on black color background. If you want to showcase your branding logo design in a unique way, then this mockup will be perfect for you.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
